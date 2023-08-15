Samantha Ruth Prabhu kickstarts Kushi promotions with Vijay Deverakonda in a perfect all-white mood

There is some good news for Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans out there. The talented actress has finally joined the promotions of her upcoming release, Kushi, and we could not be more excited regarding the same. Samantha was photographed during the promotions for Kushi in an all-white attire. The actress looked absolutely stunning in a white jumpsuit.

Samantha had joined the Kushi promotions in Hyderabad. Her fans would be thrilled to hear that the actress has joined the promotions of Kushi after she skipped the trailer launch event for the film. She has now attended a few promotional interviews along with her co-star in the film, Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks absolutely stunning in all-white attire for Kushi promotions

Samantha joins Kushi promotions in Hyderabad

For the uninitiated, Kushi will be directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film is mainly looked forward to for the exciting pairing of Samantha and Vijay, and that too in a romantic film. Seeing Samantha and Vijay together in interviews as they promote their film was a sight that many of their fans had jointly awaited for, and that has finally happened.

As everyone is already aware, Samantha is currently on an acting break, but that has not stopped her from taking part in the promotions of her highly anticipated film nonetheless. Kushi will be released in theaters on September 1. As the film is nearing its release, the actors and the whole team of the film seem to not want to leave any stone unturned in the promotion of the anticipated venture.

The trailer for the film was released a few days ago, on August 9, to be exact. Vijay and Samantha had previously joined hands for the Nag Ashwin-directed 2018 mega-success Mahanati. But Kushi would be the first time that the two would come together as the lead pair in a film.

The videos and pictures of Samantha and Vijay from the interviews are already going viral on the internet. The former was spotted donning a white jumpsuit while kickstarting Kushi promotions. The stars will attend the musical concert for the film today, August 15. The event is said to be a star-studded affair that will celebrate Kushi's already successful songs.

ALSO READ: Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty's Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan