Samantha Ruth Prabhu lauds Tiger Shroff after he performs reverse somersaults in a desert

Tiger Shroff is an absolute inspiration for fitness enthusiasts, and now, Yashoda actress Samantha is also stunned to witness her fellow actor’s fitness quotient. The Baaghi actor shared a video of him performing acrobatics in the middle of a desert. Seeing his flowless reverse somersaults, Samantha commented, “Good lord”.

Samantha is well known for fitness and flexibility herself. Every time the star drops a workout video, netizens are unable to keep their calm. Her social media handle is flooding with motivational training clips.

For now, Samantha is occupied with the shoot of her sci-fi thriller Yashoda with director duo Hari Shankar and Harish. The shooting started in December 2021 and if everything goes well, the project will be wrapped up by March this year.

Samantha’s next also includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, and Sampath Raj as part of the film’s cast. This new-age thriller has been backed by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies. Apart from the original Telugu version, the venture will also be dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Although the release date of Yashoda has not been announced yet, whenever they do, it is sure to garner a lot of attention.

Samantha also has Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal ready to release in 2022. After proving her acting prowess in South and Bollywood, the actress will now head towards Hollywood with Philip John’s Arrangements of Love.

