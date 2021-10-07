Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks alluring in FIRST post after announcing divorce with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again wowed her fans on social media. Earlier today, the actress took to her Instagram space and shared a stunning picture showcasing her in a white dress. It should be noted that this is Samantha’s very first post after her recent divorce announcement with actor Naga Chaitanya. For the unversed, last week, to the much shock and dismay of fans, the popular Tollywood couple announced the news of their separation on their respective Instagram handles.

Talking about Samantha’s Instagram post, the actress shared a rather mesmerizing picture on the photo-blogging-app. In the picture shared by Samantha, she can be seen championing for sustainable fashion, as she donned a full-sleeved white maxi dress. She striked a simple pose as she looked down, flaunting the right profile of her face. The actress also had pink and white flowers pinned on her shoulder-length brunette tresses which accentuated her beauty even more.

Sharing the picture, Samantha penned a rather striking caption that read, “Songs of old love - sound of the winter breeze on the mountains and cliff, songs of lost and found images . Sound of the melancholic echo in the valley and songs of old lovers. Sound of the wind in the old bungalows, stairways and alleys.”

Check out Samantha’s post below: