Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks marvelous at The Marvels event in Hyderabad; see PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most happening actresses in Indian cinema at present. The actress had taken a hiatus from work, where she was seen traveling across various parts of the world. Now the actress is back from her vacation and has jumped right into action.

In the latest update, the actress was seen at the promotional event for the forthcoming film, The Marvels, which took place in Hyderabad. Samantha was seen donning a casual black jacket, with blue denim jeans and a white crop top. She topped off the look with a pair of heels and shades as well. The Kushi star was also seen posing with the superheroes for the cameras.

Check out Samantha’s look below:

About The Marvels

The Marvels is an upcoming film helmed by Nia DaCosta. The film features an ensemble cast including Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Zawe Ashton, and Samuel. L. Jackson, and many more. The film has the three lead characters team up as they start to switch places whenever they use their powers. The film is set to release in India on November 10th.

Samantha on the work front

Samantha was last seen in the romantic drama film Kushi, helmed by Shiva Nirvana. The film featured Vijay Deverakonda opposite her and also had other prominent names like Sachin Khedkar, Jayaram, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, and Rashmi as part of the cast.

The actress was recently in Mumbai as part of brand endorsements. She had taken a six-month break from acting to focus more on her mental health, and treatments. She will next be seen in the Indian version of the web series Citadel, which has been helmed by Raj & DK. The show marks their second collaboration after the highly successful Family Man Season 2, which had Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. Citadel features Varun Dhawan in the lead opposite Samantha. The show has been bankrolled by Joe and Anthony Russo, best known for helming the Avengers franchise.

