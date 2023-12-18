Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes a statement about remarriage: ‘Bad investment, according to statistics’
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's witty response on remarriage during an 'Ask Me Anything' session surprises fans. Her humorous take on divorce statistics is hard to miss.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has remained resilient, actively engaging with fans and participating in ‘Ask Me Anything’ sessions on social media even during challenging times. While battling health issues and navigating the turmoil of her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya, she continued to connect with her audience and always gave her life updates to her beloved fans.
During a recent ‘Ask Me Anything’ session, the Shaakuntalam movie actress surprised fans with her insightful response to a question about remarriage. The fan asked Samantha, "Do you think about marrying again?"
Instead of replying with a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to answer the question of the fan, the Majili movie actress was seen referencing divorce statistics with a touch of humor. Samantha posted a story featuring divorce statistics titled "Key Divorce Statistics (Editor's Choice)" with the caption, "Would be a bad investment according to the statistics."
Samantha Ruth Prabhu answered a range of questions in her AMA session, touching on topics beyond just remarriage. Fans enquired about her health, favorite coffee, pets, and inspiring quotes. Others sought advice, requested photos from her gallery, or simply wanted to know about the best thing that happened to her this year. However, the most intriguing question concerned her upcoming web series "Citadel." Eager fans bombarded her with inquiries, clearly excited about the project.
More about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on October 2, 2021, and requested everyone for privacy in their tough times. They released a joint statement on their Instagram announcing the dissolution of their marriage after four years together. The couple, who dated for four years before tying the knot on October 6, 2017, had a lavish and very intimate wedding with their friends and family members in Goa.
Their joint statement said, "After much contemplation, Sam and I have decided to pursue individual paths as we move forward. Thankfully, our decade-long friendship, the foundation of our relationship, will always hold a special bond between us."
Upcoming projects of Samantha Ruth Prabhu
While currently prioritizing her health and well-being, Samantha remains a powerful force in the film industry. Despite mixed reviews, her recent film, the romantic comedy Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda, reaffirmed her talent and versatility. Her ambitions extend beyond regional boundaries, with upcoming projects including a report suggesting that her Hollywood debut is titled Chennai Stories.
Furthermore, Samantha is set to star in the Indian adaptation of the popular Amazon Prime series Citadel, directed by the acclaimed Raj & DK duo. This collaboration with Varun Dhawan promises to be a thrilling and captivating series for global audiences.
