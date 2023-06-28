Samantha Ruth Prabhu nails oversized striped shirt look and it's expensive; Take style notes for basics

If I have to name one actress from Bollywood who can pull off a classic shirt and denim look, it definitely has to be Deepika Padukone. We all know Deepika Padukone's love for oversized silhouettes and the times she has flaunted it with her airport looks. Samantha Ruth Prabhu seems to be going the same way by stepping into a more relaxed, cozier silhouette, of late.

She recently shared a few photos on Instagram from her Serbia visit and one can notice, she is quite up for the oversized trend. In one of the photos, Sam is wearing a striped oversized shirt by Italy-based brand, Patrizia Pepe, and it costs approx Rs 30,000. This cotton shirt boasts a mixed-stripe pattern in yellow, white, and blue. The oversized cut adds a laid-back touch to the look. Knowing Samantha's style statement, she likes to keep everything minimal and classy.

As we all know, accessories can make or break an outfit, and Sam knows how to play safe with her basics. She elevated her look with mini hoops and tied her tresses in a ponytail with fringes covering her forehead.

Another look shows her wearing a basic tee with semi-flared denim jeans and an oversized black jacket. Clearly, oversized silhouettes are ranking high in Samantha Ruth Prabhu's style book.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu guides us to acing the oversized trend in the simplest way possible

Well, we want more sneak peek into Samantha's off-duty dressing choices What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comment section below.

Samantha is set to return from Serbia, after completing an important schedule of Citadel India with Varun Dhawan. Directed by The Family Man makers Raj & DK, Citadel will see Sam performing high-octane action sequences. The makers have wrapped 6-70 percent of the shoot already.