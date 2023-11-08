Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara to Trisha: 5 celeb-approved Diwali outfits, a must-try this festive season

The festival of lights, Diwali is around the corner, it's time to add a touch of sparkle and elegance to your wardrobe. South Indian actresses have always been a source of fashion inspiration, and this Diwali is no exception.

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu's contemporary co-ord set ensemble to Keerthy Suresh's exquisite chikankari sharara set, each outfit tells a story of cultural richness. Let's delve into the world of fashion, where tradition meets modernity, and take a page from these leading ladies' style books for an unforgettable Diwali celebration.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's drape skirt look

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's black co-ord set collection is a striking choice for Diwali. The embroidered jacket with contrasting red and heavy embellishments adds a touch of opulence to the ensemble. To recreate Samantha's bold yet elegant style, opt for a ruffled skirt and a crop top, and don't forget to add platform heels for extra glamor. Finish the look with smokey eye makeup and a statement choker.

Nayanthara in an elegant yellow saree

Nayanthara's traditional yellow Banaras silk saree and turquoise blouse are a beautiful blend of colors that exude grace and simplicity. To elevate your saree look and channel Nayanthara's style, opt for a stylish cut-sleeve blouse in a contrasting shade. Complete the look with traditional jhumkas and let your hair flow freely. Nayanthara's choice is perfect for those who want to celebrate Diwali with a touch of traditional charm.

Sai Pallavi in a simple red saree look

Sai Pallavi's red saree with gold embellishments is a vision of grace and elegance. The monotonous blouse and traditional jhumkas add a touch of sophistication to the look. If you're looking for a traditional yet stylish Diwali outfit, Sai Pallavi's choice is ideal. Keep your base makeup minimal and complete the look with traditional jhumkas and bangles. Sai Pallavi's style reflects timeless beauty and is perfect for those who appreciate classic fashion.

Keerthy Suresh in the Sharara set

Keerthy Suresh's white chikankari sharara set is a testament to traditional Indian elegance. Chikankari embroidery, known for its intricate white-on-white patterns, creates a sophisticated and classic look. The exquisite floral and geometric designs on the sharara set add a touch of luxury to the ensemble. The classic white allows for easy accessorizing, making it suitable for Diwali festivities. Keerthy Suresh's choice is perfect for those who want to embrace the essence of traditional Indian fashion with a modern twist.

Trisha Krishnan in a striking red saree

Trisha Krishnan's choice of a striking red saree and dazzling diamond jewelry is a showstopper. The rich, vibrant color of the saree exudes sophistication and allure. To recreate Trisha's glamorous look, opt for a stunning red saree that makes a statement. Complement it with mesmerizing diamond jewelry, including earrings and a necklace. The Leo actor’s style is for those who want to make a lasting impression and shine bright during the festival.

This Diwali, draw inspiration from the style choices of South Indian actresses and embrace the elegance and glamor that they bring to the table.

Whether you opt for Samantha's bold black co-ord set, Nayanthara's traditional saree, Sai Pallavi's timeless red saree, Keerthy Suresh's chikankari elegance, or Trisha's dazzling red attire, you're sure to make heads turn and create a lasting impact during the festive celebrations. These leading ladies have showcased the perfect blend of tradition and modernity, making it easy for you to infuse your Diwali wardrobe with style and grace. And, it's about time to shine this Diwali.

