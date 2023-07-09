Samantha Ruth Prabhu opts for a white cap and mask as she hides her face from paps; See PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular South Indian star is one of the most sought-after talents in Indian cinema, right now. The celebrated actress earned global recognition with her stellar performance in the thriller series The Family Man 2, as Raji. When it comes to her personal life, Samantha Ruth Prabhu inspired millions of her fans and followers by showing sheer courage and will power post her myositis diagnosis. She bounced back stronger after a short break and is now active in the industry with some promising projects.

Samantha opts to cover her face as she gets spotted at Mumbai airport

The Citadel actress is now back in Mumbai for her work commitments and was spotted at the airport in the wee hours of July 8, Saturday. However, this time, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opted to hide her face from the paparazzi photographers, as she made an exit from the airport. Samantha was seen hiding her face with a white cap and black facemask at the airport and did not pose for pictures.

As always, the Shaakuntalam actress nailed her latest airport look in stylish casuals. Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked pretty in a white drop shoulder t-shirt, which she teamed up with a pair of blue bootcut denim trousers. The actress completed her look with a pair of black sneakers and a matching black mini backpack.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest airport pictures, below:

Samantha's break from films

Recently, it was rumored that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is taking a long break from her career to focus on her myositis treatment. However, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the rumors are baseless. The trusted sources confirmed that Samantha is planning to take a short break from her work, as she had a busy year so far with back-to-back projects. The actress wants to relax for a bit before starting the prep for upcoming projects.

Samantha's work front

The celebrated star will be next seen in Kushi, the upcoming romantic drama which marks her second onscreen collaboration with popular actor Vijay Deverakonda, after Mahanati. The Shiva Nirvana directorial is set to hit the theatres on September 1, this year. Later, she will be back in the OTT space with Citadel, the Indian spin-off of Amazon Prime Video's famous spy thriller series. Samantha is teaming up with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan for the project, which is created by Raj and DK.

ALSO READ: Kushi's Aradhya song: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha are lost in each other's eyes in romantic poster