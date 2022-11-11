Samantha Ruth Prabhu pens a heartfelt note to fans as Yashoda releases: You are my family

Sharing a poster from Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "This time, more than ever, I was hoping and praying for all your support in promoting the film. The affection you have showered on me & Yashoda in the run up to the release is humbling. Forever grateful to all of you. You are my family. Truly hope you enjoy the film. Thank you."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu 's Yashoda released today and opened up with positive reviews from the audience. Movie buffs thronged to theaters to watch the film and called it an engaging thriller. Overwhelmed with the response on the first day itself, Samantha took to social media and penned a heartfelt note to thank her fans for always standing by.

For unversed, the team of Yashoda didn't hold many promotional activities due to Samantha's health issues. The actress recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with Myositis and is receiving treatment. But despite all that, she did attend a few promotional interviews and caught the attention with her statements.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu kicked off movie promotions with a series despite her ill health. In a recent interview for Yashoda, Samantha spoke in detail about her Myositis recovery and how she is coping. She explained, "As I said earlier, there are some good days and there are some bad days. On some days, getting up from bed is difficult. And on some days, I want to fight. Slowly, the days I want to fight are becoming more. It's been three months now. I want to clarify that I am not dying anytime soon. I saw many articles that I have a life-threatening condition. No, I don't. It's an autoimmune condition. It's draining and tiring. I've always been a fighter and I will fight."

Samantha yet again managed to impress the audience with her performance as a surrogate. The fans have called Yashoda a 'one-man show 'led by Samantha. They have also hailed her hard work, action avatar, and dedication. The director duo Hari-Harish has managed to deliver an engaging suspense thriller, as per the early reviews of the movie.

The movie stars Rao Ramesh, Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma, Shatru, Priyanka Sharma, Madhurima, Sampath Raj, Divya Sripada, and Kalpika in prominent roles. Music is composed by Mani Sharma. Yashoda is released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.