Samantha Ruth Prabhu pens a note as The Family Man 2 turns 3; fans ask, ‘Season 3 when?’

It's been three years since the release of the second season of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 2 which starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a pivotal role. Following the immense success of its first part, the makers released the second installment on June 4, 2021.

On this special occasion, the director duo Raj and DK, and Samantha, who played the character of a rough and tough soldier named Raji, took to their social media accounts to express their gratitude.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu aka Raji remembers The Family Man 2

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories to post a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of The Family Man 2.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Yashoda actress posted a photo of herself and wrote, “3 years of Raji (heart emojis)."

In the photo, Samantha can be seen dressed in an army uniform, sitting on a jute charpai, and reading something (perhaps the script).

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu played the role of a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a mission in the series.

On a similar note, the makers of the series, Raj & DK, also took to their official Instagram account and shared a poster of the series. They captioned it, “Three years since Srikant Tiwari took on Raji!’’.

Meanwhile, anticipation for the third season of The Family Man 3 is also on the rise. It was quite evident in the comment section, with fans asking when the third season would be released.

More about Family Man

The Family Man is a Hindi-language spy thriller television series created by Raj & DK. The series follows the story of a guy named Srikant Tiwari(Manoj Bajpayee), who works as a senior officer in the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC).

The first part of The Family Man is about Srikant's investigation of a potential terrorist attack while simultaneously following his slightly unsettled family life.

The second season of the TV series focuses on a Tamil Tigers-esque military resistance from Sri Lanka and their plans for a freedom fight. Both parts of The Family Man are available on Amazon Prime. Both parts of The Family Man were commercial successes and received positive responses for their story, screenplay, and actor's performance.

