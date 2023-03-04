Samantha Ruth Prabhu pens a sweet birthday note for friend Nandu Reddy: What would I do without you

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and wished her best friend Nandu Reddy. The actress penned the sweetest birthday message and showered love on her. She wrote, "Everybody needs that one friend who won't let you be sad even if you want to be. Who'll cheer you up by default... by being an annoying ball of wonderfully happy energy! What would I do without you @nandureddyy. Love you!!Happy birthday."

Samantha and director Nandu Reddy worked together on the blockbuster film Oh Baby. Ever since then, they have shared a very great bond. The director was with Samantha through every hard phase, be it separation from Naga Chaitanya or myositis treatment.

Oh Baby is one of the best movies of Samantha's career as she was highly praised for her performance. The film fantasy drama movie revolves around a lady, who transforms into a young woman (Samantha,) when god intervenes in the form of a saint.

Take a look at Samantha's birthday post for Nandu Reddy here:



Professional front

Meanwhile, Samantha is looking forward to the release of her much-awaited mythological film, Shaakuntalam. The film was earlier expected to release on February 17 but is now postponed to April 14. The film also stars actors Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, Allu Arjun's daughter Arha and Prakash Raj. The actress is currently also busy shooting for Raj and DK's Citadel India with Varun Dhawan.

The actress will be seen in the never seen before role in the web series. Reportedly, her character is said to be high on action and will be performing action sequences. Recently, the directors Raj and DK also opened up about her character in Citadel and said it's a really strong, author-backed role.

She is also part of the Telugu romantic film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The shoot is expected to resume soon as the actress might join the sets next week. The shoot got halted after the first schedule in December due to Samantha's health condition Myositis. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. An official release date of the film is yet to be announced.

