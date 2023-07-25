Samantha Ruth Prabhu performs aerial yoga during vacation in Bali; Shares glimpse of her delicious breakfast

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken a break from work and is currently enjoying in Bali. The actress flew to Bali a few days ago and has been sharing beautiful glimpses on social media. On Tuesday, she began her morning on a fresh note with a dose of fitness and a delicious breakfast. The actress has been on a journey of healing, exploration, and spirituality.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared glimpses of her Tuesday morning in Bali. The actress, who is a fitness freak, is seen performing aerial yoga. She is making sure not to miss her fitness even on vacation and it purely defines her dedication. After her fitness, she enjoyed a delicious breakfast. On the plate, one can see, pancakes topped with fruits alongside a fresh bow of strawberries. It looks appetizing and best start to the day.

Samantha has chopped off her hair and we can't get over her new look. She looks super cute in her new short hairstyle. Ever since she began her break, the actress has been quite active on social media and has been sharing updates with fans on a regular basis. The Yashoda actress began her six months break with a road trip, followed by blessings from the divine Devi at Golden Temple, Vellore. She then went to Isha Yoga Centre and took a mediation session. The actress opened up about how meditation helped her as she had a hard time with her thoughts.

After that, she quickly headed for a vacation to Bali on Sunday and has been having a good time. It seems as if the South beauty is on a path of exploration during her much-needed downtime.

Sam decided to take a step back from acting for at least six months. The actress wants to focus on her health after a hectic year. she will be focusing on her health, and undergoing treatment for her autoimmune condition myositis in the US.

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, while Samantha is away, the third single, the title track of Kushi is all set to release soon. The makers announced that the much-awaited Kushi title track that showcased the sizzling chemistry of Samantha and Vijay will be released on July 28. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film will be released on September 1.

