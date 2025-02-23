Samantha Ruth Prabhu picks the 'best heroines' in cinema; check out her list

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently held a Q&A session on her Instagram handle, where she candidly answered fans' questions. While she mentioned that she would be watching the India vs Pakistan match, what caught everyone's attention was her response to a question about the best heroines. When a fan asked, "Best heroine in film industries?" she had the perfect answer.

Samantha shared her admiration for several actresses when asked about the best heroines in the industry. She named Parvathy Thiruvothu for Ullozhukku, Nazriya Nazim for Sookshmadarshini, and Sai Pallavi for Amaran. The Citadel actress also appreciated Alia Bhatt for Jigra and Ananya Panday for CTRL.

She said, "For Parvathy in Ullozhukku, Nazriya in Sookshmadarshini, Sai Pallavi for Amaran, Alia Bhatt Jigra, Ananya Pandey in CTRL.."

Additionally, she mentioned the cast of All We Imagine As Light, including Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha. Samantha admitted she might have missed a few names but called these actresses amazing and rockstars.

During the session, Samantha also reflected on an important life lesson she recently experienced. She spent three days at the Isha Foundation without her phone. By the second day, she realized how much she relied on it. The device constantly reminded her of who she was and what she had achieved. Without it, she felt like just another living being. She understood that the phone created an illusion of identity and ego.

The actress further felt both shy and happy when a fan wrote, "Your smile is smiling." She truly appreciated the love and support from her fans on her self-love journey. During the Q&A session, she also sought advice on hair care, mentioning that her hair had gone through a lot due to her various projects. Samantha wrapped up the session on a positive note, sharing many insights about her life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will next be seen in Maa Inti Bangaram and a web series titled Rakt Brahmand.