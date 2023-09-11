Samantha Ruth Prabhu praises Anushka Shetty’s Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty; 'Haven't laughed so much in a while’

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, featuring Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles, has been winning over not just the general audience but also the film personalities from within the Telugu film industry. After S S Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, and Ravi Teja, another celebrity has now heaped praise on Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.

The celebrity in question is none other than Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared how much she loved Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. "Haven't laughed so much in a while.. Thank you @naveen.polishetty What a gem you are!! Congratulations to the entire team and the always charming Anushka #missshettymrpolishetty," wrote the Oh Baby actress.

Samantha revealed through her Instagram handle that she has not had as much fun watching a movie in a while as she did with Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. At the beginning of the month, Samantha herself had a theatrical release with Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. Just like Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Kushi has also been performing very well at the box office. Both films have been successful in proving wrong the argument that romantic films are a dying genre. In such close proximity, both romantic films released in Telugu cinema have proven to be great hits.

There is no doubt that the success of Kushi and Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty will pave the way for the renaissance of love stories as far as Telugu cinema is concerned.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu heaps praise on Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

About Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is Anushka Shetty’s first release after the 2020 film Nishabdham. Fans have long missed the actress’ star presence and charisma, so having her back on the big screen was truly a treat for film lovers. As expected, Anushka’s pairing with Naveen has been pointed out as a highlight of the film.

Directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty clashed with Jawan as both films were released on September 7. Since Jawan was a heavily hyped film that starred some of the biggest stars in the country, doubts were raised regarding Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’s fate at the box office. But proving naysayers wrong, the film has been soaring high ever since its release.

ALSO READ: Trisha expresses interest to feature in Selvaraghavan’s Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule sequel with Venkatesh