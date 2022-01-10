Samantha Ruth Prabhu preaches about strength and beauty after opening up about her mental health issues

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one star who always makes headlines for sharing inspiring messages and quotes via social media. Time and again, Samantha motivates her Instagram family to be strong while facing all the difficulties life throws at them. Going by the same, on January 9, after opening about her mental health struggles, the South diva preached to fans about gaining strength and love oneself first.

She shared two quotes from the well-known book Big Panda and Tiny Dragon to keep her fans motivated. While one of them read, “That tree has been through some rough times, said Tiny Dragon. ‘Yes’ said Big Panda, ‘but it’s still here and it has gained strength and beauty.” Another quote articulated, “ What if I meet people who don’t like me or the things I do? asked Tiny Dragon. ‘You must walk your own path,’ said Big Panda. ‘Better to lose them than lose yourself.’”

Take a look at it below:

This came after Samantha opened up about her battle with depression. The star said, "it is very difficult to speak out about one's problems during depression. No one’s life is perfect, I know this pretty well. Since I am on social media, I have been through this personally, now I am strong. I am truly inspired by the Roshni and Datla foundation for offering this help to those in need."

Previously, Samantha shared an empowering message while taking a dig at those who label women as ‘bossy’. Samantha re-shared a quote by Sara Blakely, that hits back at trolls who label women as ‘aggressive, bossy, difficult, too much, awkward’. Inspiring women to empower themselves, the viral quote concludes as "Please don't shrink yourself to make people happy. Be yourself, you are beautiful that way".

It is sure Samantha wants women to continue their grind by brushing past all the negative connotations and comments thrown at them. In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her debut in the Hindi industry with the web show, The Family Man Season 2. Apart from this, she has a slew of projects lined up for her including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shaakuntalam, and Yashoda.

