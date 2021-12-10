Samantha Ruth Prabhu proves she can be classy desi and edgy snazzy in two stylish looks; Yay or Nay?

The South beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu has raised her bar in fashion ever since her appearance in the pan India movie, Eeda became a hit. Though we can’t stop crushing her simplistic cotton saree looks in the debut movie Ye Maaya Chesave, it was much later with films like Neethaane en Ponvasantham that brought fame to the actress and put her style on our radar. Now there is no turning back for the diva and her fashion game is escalating with time. She yet again proved she can rock any look with utmost grace in her recent two photoshoots. Rocking a classy beige saree and a three-piece Indo-Western ensemble, Sam made our jaws drop with her style. Scroll on to decode both her looks.

For a star-studded event, Preetham Jukalker styled Sam in a classy beige sheer saree by Abhishek Sharma. The elegant saree bore Lucknowi Chikankari work with pearl detailing. She teamed it with a sleeveless scoop-neck blouse which also featured heavy pearl detailing. Her stunning blouse could also be teamed up with a lehenga for a chic party-ready look. The Oh Baby star chose the minimal route and kept the look simple yet luxe with a diamond choker necklace and matching earrings from Architha Maurya Girri jewellery. She let her side-parted short hair in soft waves and flaunted a dewy face with bronzer glow, highlighter, mauve lip shade, subtle shimmery eyeshadow and well-groomed brows. The diva looked head to toe stunning in her classy-desi look.

She received her 5th Filmfare Award in an edgy ensemble by Anamika Khanna. Her snazzy look consisted of a black bralette top featuring a V plunging neckline, a matching black skirt with multi-layered ruffle detail attached on the side and a red jacket that featured Anamika Khanna’s signature craft-rich intricate embroidery details. Her ravishing red jacket added oomph to her all-black look. She wore brown smokey eye makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes and tied her hair back into a neat ponytail with a front puff. The diva teamed the look with a statement choker necklace and ditched other accessories. She sealed the look perfect with black heels looking edgy and snazzy in her Indo Western look.

What are your thoughts on her two stunning looks; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde stuns in a short blue ruffle dress that makes for a perfect party number; SEE PICS