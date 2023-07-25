Samantha Ruth Prabhu puts her balance to the test and pulls off challenging acro stunt; VIDEO

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s acting break luckily did not result in her social media break. Fans are loving the Samantha they are getting to witness in the new phase of her career. It has already been reported that the actress is on her acting break, a break that was much needed for Samantha, who has been working nonstop ever since her film debut in 2010.

Therefore, it is great to see the actress finally taking some free time from her super busy schedule. Currently, she is exploring Bali and has been sharing her happy moments from the place. After constantly posting pictures from outdoor locations, she has now posted the fun she had indoors.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu puts her balance to the test and pulls off a challenging acrobatic stunt

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows off how she parties without actually partying

Samantha put out an Instagram story in which she can be seen showing off her insane balancing skills. Along with her friend, the actress did an acrobatic stunt and nailed it. She also captioned the video and wrote, "This is how we party"

Her friend Anusha Swamy reacted to the video and replied to it by putting it up on her Instagram story. She also gave us some inside information on their time in Bali. Anusha captioned the video and stated, "Party hard during the day and pass out at 10 pm club"

It always feels great when celebrities share their uncurated and unstudied moments on social media. Samantha’s Instagram story of doing acrobatic stunts with her friends can be included in that category. The actress has recently gone for a new look and was on a spiritual journey during the early days of her hyped break. More recently, the actress has been having a chill and relaxed time, and this vibe is naturally reflected in the pictures that she posts.

Samantha’s posts and stories exploring the beauty of Bali are unmissable. She seems to be enjoying this beauty and has also shared it with her fans. When it comes to her acting break, it is believed that the break will not be that long. Hopefully, she will be back sooner than we imagine and put out great performances that explore the fantastic actress inside her.

