Samantha Ruth Prabhu questions 'A couple of bad days going to stop me?' shares heavy workout video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to raise the bar with her unyielding spirit and her ability to overcome life’s challenges with grace. A true social butterfly, the diva often shares glimpses of her real self, and her recent Instagram post is all about embracing the fact that she’s already letting go of her New Year resolutions.

Samantha shared a video capturing moments from waking up to hitting the gym for her workout, giving fans an authentic peek into her daily routine.

Check out the video here:

Along with the video, the diva shared a caption expressing that she isn’t afraid of a few bad days dampening her zeal.

Samantha revealed that although her New Year resolutions for 2025 already seem to be slipping just two weeks in, she is confident she will bounce back and follow them at her own steady pace.

She wrote, “Two weeks into the new year and your resolutions are already slipping? Same here! It has happened so many times. But hey, a few bad days won’t mean we’re out. Sometimes we rest, sometimes we push-that’s just how it goes. If resolutions don’t stick, that’s no big deal. This year, I’m trying something different.”

Samantha also shared that she plans to reveal simple rituals she has been following, offering easy practices that fit into her schedule. She hopes these tips will inspire her fans, who might also feel like they’re slipping on their New Year resolutions.

Advertisement

She concluded her video with the caption, “Let’s do this together. No pressure, no perfection. Just one small step at a time.”

On the work front, Samantha is currently shooting the film Rakt Brahmand.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal is ‘really hurt’ by Barroz’s underwhelming response? Producer addresses film being torn apart