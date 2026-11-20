It’s double the joy for Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru as the couple embark on a beautiful new chapter of their lives. The duo have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Dev, on November 19, 2026. The heartwarming announcement has sent fans and well-wishers into celebration, with several members of the film fraternity showering the new parents with love and congratulatory wishes.

Ananya Panday, Tamannaah congratulate Samantha and Raj

Several celebrities took to the comments section of Samantha’s announcement post to express their happiness. Ananya Panday dropped multiple heart and evil-eye emojis, while Tamannaah Bhatia shared heart-eye emojis to celebrate the special occasion. Athiya Shetty also joined in, leaving five heart emojis for the new parents.

Apart from them, Nayanthara, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan also showered the new parents with love. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wrote, “Congratulationsssssss,” along with heart emojis. Sujatha Shivakumar commented, “Wow. Congratulations, Sam.” Nayanthara wrote, “Awwww. Congratulations. So so happy for uuuuu.”

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on December 1, 2025, in the presence of close family members and friends. The couple is now preparing to embrace parenthood, with their first child expected to arrive in December 2026.

Samantha's work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the lead role in Maa Inti Bangaaram . Additionally, Samantha is serving as a celebrity judge on the culinary reality show Celebrity MasterChef Tamil, hosted by RJ Vijay. The show airs on Sony Vizha and is also available to stream on SonyLIV.