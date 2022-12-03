Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts as producers Suresh Babu and Allu Aravind call her 'next Mahanati'
Two big producers of Tollywood, Suresh Babu and Allu Aravind heaped praises on actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Yashoda..
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular and bankable actresses in the South. With no Godfather, she paved a niche all by herself and proved her mettle as the best talent in the South film industry. Not just audiences, but even filmmakers, producers, and many agree that Samantha is here to rule. Recently, at Balakrishna's popular chat show Unstoppable with NBK 2, two big producers of Tollywood, Suresh Babu and Allu Aravind heaped praises on her.
When Balakrishna asked who is the next Mahanti in the film industry, Producers Suresh Babu and Allu Aravind firmly affirmed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the only actress who has the capability to become the 'next Mahanti' in the South film industry. This video is currently going viral on social media. Samantha reacted to the video as well and is all hearts with this huge compliment from legendary producers.
Watch the video of Suresh Babu and Allu Aravind praising Samantha here:
Samantha begins the Christmas season
Meanwhile, Samantha is all set for the Christmas season with her pet dog Sasha. The actress shared a pic of Sasha with a Christmas tree in the background inside her lavish home.
Upcoming projects
On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again proved her status as one of the most bankable stars in the industry after her Pan-India film Yashoda turned out to be a phenomenal success at the box office. She will be seen next in the mythological film Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. She will be seen as princess Shakuntala alongside Dev Mohan and also features Allu Arha, Mohan Babu and others in key roles.
Furthermore, the diva will also be seen sharing screen space with Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda in the forthcoming romantic entertainer Kushi. In addition to this, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya will also play significant roles in it.
She also has a film with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's film Citadel, which features Varun Dhawan. The actress also has a Hollywood film titled Arrangement of Love.