Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts as producers Suresh Babu and Allu Aravind call her 'next Mahanati'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular and bankable actresses in the South. With no Godfather, she paved a niche all by herself and proved her mettle as the best talent in the South film industry. Not just audiences, but even filmmakers, producers, and many agree that Samantha is here to rule. Recently, at Balakrishna's popular chat show Unstoppable with NBK 2, two big producers of Tollywood, Suresh Babu and Allu Aravind heaped praises on her. When Balakrishna asked who is the next Mahanti in the film industry, Producers Suresh Babu and Allu Aravind firmly affirmed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the only actress who has the capability to become the 'next Mahanti' in the South film industry. This video is currently going viral on social media. Samantha reacted to the video as well and is all hearts with this huge compliment from legendary producers.

Watch the video of Suresh Babu and Allu Aravind praising Samantha here:

Samantha begins the Christmas season Meanwhile, Samantha is all set for the Christmas season with her pet dog Sasha. The actress shared a pic of Sasha with a Christmas tree in the background inside her lavish home.

