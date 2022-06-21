Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to news about Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala

As we reported earlier that after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya is dating the Made In Heaven fame actress Sobhita Dhulipala. According to our source and an eyewitness, the Thank You star was spotted with his ladylove at his new abode in Hyderabad. The couple looked extremely comfortable in each other's company.

The fans claimed that Samantha is spreading false reports regarding the actor. Taking to Twitter, the Yashoda actress reacted to the same, “Rumours on girl – Must be true !! Rumours on boy – Planted by girl !! Grow up guys ..Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!!”

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October last year. They took to their respective social media handles and issued a public statement that read, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha has several exciting ventures lined up for release in the near future. These include the mythological drama Shaakuntalam directed by Gunasekhar, Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha will also be entering Tollywood with the film.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in their romantic tale, Kushi. The actress will further be a part of the new-age thriller Yashoda, the Bollywood film Citadel and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love.

