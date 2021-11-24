Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to Priyanka Chopra roasting hubby Nick Jonas

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reacted to Priyanka Chopra’s roast of her singer-husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka, Nick, and his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas have featured in a Netflix comedy special called Jonas Brothers Family Roast. In the Special, Priyanka was seen taking healthy and funny digs at the Jonas brothers, especially Nick. And it looks like Samantha has enjoyed it thoroughly.

The beautiful south star Samantha took to her Instagram space on Wednesday and shared a clip of Priyanka roasting Nick. The Family Man 2 actor also added a sticker that read, ‘Amazing’. In the video, Priyanka, who’s on stage, is seen saying, “I'm honoured and so thrilled actually and tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I can never remember. I'm from India a country rich in culture, music and entertainment. So clearly, the Jonas brothers didn't make it over there."

Priyanka further continued, “Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. Yes, we do. There are many 90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain them to him. Which is fine because we teach each other. We teach other things. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.”

Take a look:

In a recent interview with Bangalore Times, Samantha addressed the speculations about her Bollywood debut. She said, "Why not, if the right script comes, I will definitely be interested. But for me language is not the most important aspect, the decision to choose a script is completely instinctive. Does the script have its heart in the right place? Will I fit into it? Will I be able to do justice to it? These are the questions I ask myself before signing any new project. That’s the most important thing for me."

ALSO READ: VIDEO: A look into Samantha Ruth Prabhu's classy personal closet