Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS as Salman Khan says her 'O Anatava' song from Pushpa inspired him the most

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's O Antava track from Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise became a blockbuster as audiences went gaga over it. The song hit the right chord along with Samantha's sensuous and bold moves. Previously, many celebs expressed their fondness for the song, now Salman is the latest to join the bandwagon. At the recently held IIFA Awards, the Bollywood superstar said that O Antava is a song that inspired him the most.

A video of Salman Khan expressing his liking for Samantha's O Antava has surfaced on social media and is going viral. Salman is being asked to choose one song that inspired him, on the event’s green carpet. Salman quickly crooned “Oo Antava” before he smiles and moves away. The short video was widely shared on the platform by fans and even caught the eye of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who featured in the popular song.

Samantha is all hearts for Salman's love towards her song as she reshared the video on Twitter with heart emoticons. Fans of both are thrilled and are hoping for a collab very soon. Earlier, Samantha said that she was reluctant to do the number, but Allu Arjun’s motivation made her grab this opportunity. She was quoted saying, “There were many inhibitions. I was not ready as I feared how the song would turn out to be. But, Allu Arjun, sat down and convinced me. Without his encouragement, I would not have accepted to do Oo Antava.”

Samantha's lineup includes the mythological drama Shaakuntalam. Directed by Gunasekhar, Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha will be making her Tollywood debut with the film.

She will further share the screen with Liger star Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana's Kushi. The star also has the new-age thriller Yashoda, the Bollywood film Citadel, and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love in her kitty.

