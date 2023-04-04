Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to her alleged viral statement on Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was in the headlines this morning for reportedly reacting to Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala. She was reportedly quoted saying that 'if he changes his behaviour and looks after the girl without hurting her, it's good'. However, now, the actress took to Twitter and cleared up that 'she never said' any such things.

Since morning, Samantha has been buzzing in the headlines for reacting to Naga Chaitanya's rumoured relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala. The Yashoda actress was reportedly quoted saying, “I am not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Those who do not know the value of love will be left in tears irrespective of the number of people they date. At least that girl should be happy. If he changes his behaviour and looks after the girl without hurting her, it will be good for everyone."

However, Samantha reacted to the alleged viral statement and wrote on Twitter, "I never said this!!" Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got separated in October 2021. They took to their respective social media accounts sharing a long statement about their separation that broke millions of hearts.

Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala

For the unversed, after separation from Samantha, Naga Chaitanya found love in Sobhita Dhulipala. Pinkvilla exclusively reported in June 2022 that the Thank You actor is dating Sobhita Dhulipala and their recent photos and indirect hints have added much-needed fuel to the relationship rumours. Recently, Chay and Sobhita's dinner date pic from London went viral on social media platforms.



Samantha's upcoming films

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated mythological film Shaakuntalam. The film is now set to release on April 14, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and will see actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty. She is also part of the Telugu romantic film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Shiva Nirvana. She is also busy shooting for the web series Citadel, which is an Indian adaption of the international series which is originally created by the director duo, Russo Brothers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu sends best wishes to Rashmika Mandanna as latter replaces her in Rainbow