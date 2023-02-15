Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to Manoj Bajpayee asking her to 'go easy on herself'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Twitter and reacted to a post, where Family Man 2 co-star Manoj Bajpayee is seen heaping praises on her. The Bollywood actor called her hardworking and also gave her a small message that says, go easy on yourself' In an interview, Manoj Bajpayee was asked to say one word from the heart about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and he quickly said, 'go easy on yourself'. He added, "she is very hardworking. The physical work in Family Man, when I saw her, I felt how much is putting herself in pain." And also mentioned he sees herself in her. The Yashoda actress reacted to the video and said, "I will try sir."

About Samantha's role in The Family Man 2 For the uninitiated, Samantha played the role of the lead antagonist in the spy thriller drama The Family Man 2 and this Raj & DK directorial marked her debut in the Hindi digital world. Samantha essayed the role of Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter who was on a suicide mission in the series. Interestingly, this was Samantha’s first collaboration with Manoj Bajpayee as well.