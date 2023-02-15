Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to Manoj Bajpayee asking her to 'go easy on herself'
Samantha Ruth Prabh reacted to a post of Manoj Bhajpayee heaping praises on her. He called her hardworking and mentioned that he sees himself in her
Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Twitter and reacted to a post, where Family Man 2 co-star Manoj Bajpayee is seen heaping praises on her. The Bollywood actor called her hardworking and also gave her a small message that says, go easy on yourself'
In an interview, Manoj Bajpayee was asked to say one word from the heart about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and he quickly said, 'go easy on yourself'. He added, "she is very hardworking. The physical work in Family Man, when I saw her, I felt how much is putting herself in pain." And also mentioned he sees herself in her. The Yashoda actress reacted to the video and said, "I will try sir."
About Samantha's role in The Family Man 2
For the uninitiated, Samantha played the role of the lead antagonist in the spy thriller drama The Family Man 2 and this Raj & DK directorial marked her debut in the Hindi digital world. Samantha essayed the role of Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter who was on a suicide mission in the series. Interestingly, this was Samantha’s first collaboration with Manoj Bajpayee as well.
Upcoming films
Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is waiting for the release of her highly anticipated mythological film Shaakuntalam. The film was scheduled to be released this month, on February 17 but got postponed. Now, Shaakuntalam will hit theaters worldwide on April 14. Based on the popular play by Kalidas, Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala, played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and King Dushyant, portrayed by Dev Mohan. Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha is also stepping into acting with the movie and will essay on Prince Bharata in the film.
She will also play the female lead in Shiva Nirvana's romantic entertainer, Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The shoot has got delayed due to the actress' myositis condition. However, the shoot has resumed recently and is expected to release very soon. The actress also joined Varun Dhawan in Russo Brothers’ Citadel, which is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.
