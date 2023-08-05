Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to rumors of taking 25 crores for myositis treatment from a Telugu superstar
Samantha slammed the fake reports of taking 25 crores for myositis treatment and urged the media to be responsible with the information they share.
Key Highlight
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to rumors of taking 25 crores of financial help from a Telugu superstar for her myositis treatment. These reports have been going viral for a few days. The actress took to her Instagram story and clarified saying she didn't receive marbles for all the work she has done and can take care of herself.
The actress slammed the fake reports and urged the media to be responsible with the information they are giving out about the treatment as myositis is a condition suffered by many.
