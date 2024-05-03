Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to Uorfi Javed's latest butterfly outfit

Over the last few years, Uorfi Javed has earned quite a name for her audacious style, often causing a stir on social media platforms. In the latest news surrounding Uorfi’s outfits, the actress donned a black gown featuring magical flowers and butterflies, giving off major Disney princess vibes.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Uorfi Javed’s outfit

Reacting to Uorfi Javed’s outfit, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reposted her look with the caption, ‘Beautiful.’ The Kushi actress, who herself has impressed many with her outfits, chose to acknowledge Uorfi’s stunning look.

Samantha’s break from acting

Samantha is currently on a break from acting owing to her recent battle with Myositis. For roughly a year now, She has been suffering from a rare autoimmune condition that weakens the muscles of the body.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming projects

Just recently, Samantha made an exciting announcement on social media about her upcoming project, Maa Inti Bangaram. In the poster shared online, the actress looks ravishing in a red saree with a double-barrel shotgun in her hands.

She shared the announcement, writing, “Something’s cooking.” Maa Inti Bangaram marks the first production of Samantha’s production house, Tralala Moving Pictures. The film is expected to be released sometime in 2024.

Also, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has already shot for the highly anticipated upcoming web series Citadel India: Honey Bunny. The show also stars Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan in the lead role, with Sikander Kher and Saqib Saleem essaying supporting roles.

The successful duo of Raj & DK have helmed the project as directors, while Anthony and Joe Russo have bankrolled the project under the Amazon Studios banner. Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian adaptation of the US show Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. It is expected to be released in 2024.

