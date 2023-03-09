Samantha Ruth Prabhu resumes shoot of Kushi; Vijay Deverakonda and team welcome 'fighter' with a surprise

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back on the sets of her upcoming Telugu romantic film Kushi. On Women's Day, March 8, the actress resumed the shoot of the film in Hyderabad and received a huge surprise from the team. Vijay Deverakonda, director Shiva Nirvana and the team welcomed her back with a cake and also celebrated women's Day.

The team of Kushi put up a huge banner to welcome Samantha back on sets, wish her on Women's Day, and also celebrate for completing 13 years in the film industry. The director and makers shared a few pics of Samantha from the sets and she is all smiles. In the pics, she is seen cutting the cake with Vijay Deverakonda and Kushi team beside her. The actress looks beautiful dressed up in a peach-coloured ethnic suit.

Sharing the pics, director Shiva Nirvana wrote, "The Fighter @Samanthaprabhu2 is back to #Kushi sets."



Kushi shoot schedules

Kushi resumed shooting after a long while. The team is progressing at a fast pace to wrap up soon as the film was scheduled to release last year. In May, after the first schedule of Kushi wrapped up in Kashmir, the shoot came to a standstill as Samantha revealed she was suffering from a rare auto-immune disease called myositis. The actress took a break from work for the treatment. Therefore, the shoot of Kushi had to be postponed for several months, and waited for Samantha to be back.

In February, Samantha also apologised to Vijay Deverakonda's fans for the delay in the shoot and promised to be back soon. To which the Liger replied, “We all await your return in full health and your big smile.” with a heart emoji.

About Kushi

Kushi is one of the most anticipated and awaited films in Telugu. The title poster and song, which were released last year, gained a huge response from the audiences. Fans loved Samantha and Vijay's chemistry as they are teaming up for the second time after Mahanati. Touted to be a romantic drama, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s film revolves around an unconventional love story.

Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are part of the film in significant roles. Hesham Abdul Wahab is on board as the music composer and Prawin Pudi is looking after the editing. The flick will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The official release date is yet to be announced.

