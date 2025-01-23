Samantha Ruth Prabhu retrospects ‘tough moments’ in her life and spills beans on how she’s been able to get out of them

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has time and again inspired millions of people to get over the tough situations in life. From her divorce to battling health issues, the actress has never failed to remain hopeful and continue to shine bright. In her recent social media post, the Citadel: Honey Bunny star has now revealed a little secret ritual that has helped her sail through all these rough moments of life.

Taking to her Instagram account, Samantha shared a bunch of pictures, in the foremost of which she can be seen recording her feelings in a journal.

Check out the photos here:

In the following pictures, she gave a closer look at her journal, where she expresses her daily gratitude and other feelings. The last picture on the post captured a beautiful sunset view from her home, evoking a sense of sheer delight.

Along with the pictures, the Rakt Brahmand star penned a very long note, opening up about how this ritual of journaling has helped her sail through some of the hardest moments of her life.

She addressed how, via journaling, she’s been able to take a moment and appreciate where she’s been at that point in time and navigate what could possibly lie ahead in her life.

An excerpt from her caption read, “I’ve been practicing this little ritual for the past two years, and it’s what’s got me through some of my toughest moments. It’s simple but powerful: taking a moment to appreciate where I’ve been, where I am, and what lies ahead.”

Advertisement

Moving on, she added that while this idea of writing down one’s feelings and retrospections might appear unreal to many, with constant practice and a knack for writing and jotting down things, it becomes easy.

ALSO READ: Naanum Rowdy Dhaan copyright case: Dhanush owns intellectual property rights even on Nayanthara’s costumes in film?