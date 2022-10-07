Samantha Ruth Prabhu returns after a month from USA

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back to the bay after spending a month in the United States of America.

by Prachi Malhotra   |  Updated on Oct 07, 2022 09:27 PM IST  |  319.7K
Photo Courtesy: (Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu returns from USA

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back to the bay after spending a month in the United States of America. She was in the U,S to prepare for her first Bollywood film Citadel. Made under the direction of filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the film will have Varun Dhawan as the lead opposite Samantha. 

A source close to Samantha told Pinkvilla, "Samantha has been working on getting into her character for Citadel in the US. She is following a very strict fitness and lifestyle regime there to get into the physicality of her character in the series. Over there, she is training with renowned experts working in the entertainment space for action."

Advertisement
Credits: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Anonymous
Oct 07, 2022 08:37 PM
i only see a dog\'s back side in this pic . what is this supposed to mean ?
REPLY