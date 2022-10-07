Samantha Ruth Prabhu returns after a month from USA

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back to the bay after spending a month in the United States of America. She was in the U,S to prepare for her first Bollywood film Citadel. Made under the direction of filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the film will have Varun Dhawan as the lead opposite Samantha.

A source close to Samantha told Pinkvilla, "Samantha has been working on getting into her character for Citadel in the US. She is following a very strict fitness and lifestyle regime there to get into the physicality of her character in the series. Over there, she is training with renowned experts working in the entertainment space for action."