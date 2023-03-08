Samantha Ruth Prabhu returns home from Citadel shoot; Treats fans with a selfie on achieving a huge feat

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in the South. She enjoys a massive fanbase and her social media feed is enough proof. The actress just achieved a huge feat on Instagram and thanked her fans for the love with a pretty selfie. She is now a family of 25 Million followers on Instagram.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared a selfie flashing her cute smile as she thanked fans for all the love. She is seen flaunting her pretty smile and is like a fresh breath of air. Samantha is one of the most followed actresses on Instagram. Now, she has a total of 25 Million followers on Instagram. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "Thank You for Love. 25 Million."

Take a look at Samantha's pic here:



Samantha wraps up the Citadel shoot in Nainital

Samantha is back home from Nainital after shooting for more than ten days for the upcoming web series Citadel. The actress shot intense action sequences in 8 degrees and also shared glimpses from the sets. She also shared a pic of her wounded hands from the shooting sets. According to reports, Samantha has been taking training for stunts from action director Yanick Ben as she will be seen performing high-octane action sequences with Varun Dhawan.

Directed by Raj and DK, Citadel is the Indian adaptation of the International series which is originally created by the director duo, Russo Brothers.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Samantha is looking forward to the release of her much-awaited mythological film, Shaakuntalam. The film was earlier expected to release on February 17 but is now postponed to April 14. The film also stars actors Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, Allu Arjun's daughter Arha and Prakash Raj.

She is also part of the Telugu romantic film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The shoot is expected to resume soon as the actress might join the sets next week. The shoot got halted after the first schedule in December due to Samantha's health condition. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. An official release date of the film is yet to be announced.

