Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals her favorite coffee order; reacts to ‘worst year ending’`

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses in the country at present, known for her innate ability to convey the most complicated emotions with ease. But that is not the only thing the actress is known for. Samantha is also known to have a pretty active social media presence.

The Kushi actress quite often takes to her Instagram to give fans a little sneak peek into her daily routine. Samantha also interacts with her fans via the ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on the social media platform.

Samantha reveals Americano is her favorite coffee order

The Ask Me Anything on the Super Deluxe actress’ stories are quite engaging, with fans asking a variety of questions ranging from her personal life to her professional life. One fan took the opportunity to ask Samantha, a known coffee enthusiast, about her favorite coffee order. The actress didn’t shy away from the question, and answered that her usual coffee order is an Americano.



Fans had also asked her questions about her personal life, like her opinions on remarriage, a question which the actress responded with quick wit. One particular fan also shared their personal opinion, where they felt that the worst year, 2023, was coming to an end. Based on her reply, it appears that Samantha agrees with the fan as well.



Samantha on the work front

Samantha was last seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the romantic comedy film Kushi, which was helmed by Shiva Nirvana. The film featured an ensemble cast including Sachin Khedkar, Rohini, Jayaram, Saranya Ponnvannan and many more in prominent roles.

The film received mixed to positive reviews upon release with the chemistry between the two lead actors garnering widespread acclaim. Additionally, the music by Hesham Abdul Wahab received praise from fans and critics as well.

The actress will next be seen in the Indian adaptation of the web-series Citadel, which would be helmed by the director duo Raj & DK. The series would mark the second collaboration between the trio, after the action drama series Family Man Season 2. Citadel also features Varun Dhawan in the lead role, and promises to be a thrilling and action packed series.

