Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals her ‘new found love’ in THIS latest photo; shares health update

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has established herself as one of the most sought-after stars of the Indian film industry, with several notable films and praiseworthy performances. She proved her versatility as an artist with a bunch of notable roles and has successfully broken the girl-next-door mold. However, Samantha is currently on a short break from films, and is focusing on her healing journey. The popular star, who was diagnosed with Myositis last year, is planning to take it slow and steady when it comes to her career.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals her 'new found love'

Even though the Kushi actress, is currently on a break from her busy acting career, she has been often interacting with her fans and followers on social media, especially with her Instagram handle. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who often posts her life updates on her Instagram story, recently shared a picture of her 'new found love'. The actress shared the picture of her drink on her official handle, with a caption that reads: "New found love for sparkling water..."

Samantha's health update

In the same post, the Citadel actress also shared a major health update. "With new restrictions comes new discoveries (red heart emojis)," added Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the post, revealing that she has already kickstarted her healing journey. From the popular star's post, it is clear that her Myositis treatment is actively progressing, and she has been introduced to tougher diet plans.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story, below:

