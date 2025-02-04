Samantha Ruth Prabhu REVEALS if she’s envious of her exes who moved on in life; ‘I’ve been through too much…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been quite vocal about different spheres of her life and career, especially when it concerns the matters of her heart. The diva, who has often shared bitter anecdotes from her journey as she came out of a broken marriage and divorce, has now revealed if she feels any kind of envy over those people who have now moved on into newer relationships.

Speaking with GQ, Samantha bared her heart out as she revealed the kind of vibe she has towards people who were once in her life but have now broken apart and moved on with newer relationships and started a different life altogether.

When quipped if she feels envy towards them or if it is just ignorance, the Citadel star gave a thoughtful response, explaining how envy or jealousy is something from which she has kept herself far distanced always.

In her words, “I’ve been through too much in my life to dwell on that. One quality that I completely dissociate myself from is envy. I refuse to let that be a part of my core. I think envy is the root of all evil. Everything else is fine, but there’s no space for anything as unhealthy as envy.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has previously spoken about the strangest encounters she has had, especially after her divorce, when people have rudely labeled her as ‘secondhand’ and ‘used.’

Talking about those brutal moments in her life, the diva, in an interaction with Galatta India, had shared how she was shoved and meant to remain in the fringes and feel a sense of guilt for the fact that she was once married.

On the work front, the diva is working on her next project, a series titled Rakt Brahmand, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. After her last stint in Citadel: Honey Bunny, the diva has again entered into the action thriller genre with her next one.