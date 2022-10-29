Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals suffering from myositis; All you need about the rare autoimmune condition

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of the most bankable actresses of the South, who has been missing in action on social media, has now shared a post regarding her health. The actress revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, which leads to the weakening of muscles. The actress opened up about her condition on Instagram while thanking her fans for the overwhelming response to the trailer of her upcoming movie 'Yashoda. The actress is hopeful to overcome this challenge in life as well. As Samantha has been diagnosed with Myositis, here is everything you need to about his health condition

According to WebMd, Myositis refers to any condition causing inflammation in muscles. It is a group of rare conditions. The main symptoms are weak, painful, or aching muscles. Types of myositis There are different types of myositis, including Polymyositis,

Inclusion body myositis, Dermatomyositis and more. What Samantha has is Inflammatory conditions, Many of these causes are autoimmune conditions, in which the body attacks its own tissues. There is no one medical treatment that fits all, immunosuppressant drugs are recommended along with physical therapy, exercise, stretching, and yoga which can help keep muscles strong and flexible and prevent muscle atrophy, according to healthline.com. Steroids are the main type of medicine used to treat polymyositis and dermatomyositis. They help to quickly reduce swelling and ease muscle pain, as per nhs.uk.

Revealing her medical condition, Samantha posted a picture of herself in a recording studio, while being on an IV and penned, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front." Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS."