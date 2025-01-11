Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals suffering through joint pains post Chikungunya infection as she sweats it out at gym

Samantha Ruth Prabhu lately has been a little off the grid from her social media account, where she never fails to share glimpses from her life beyond the camera. The Citadel: Honey Bunny actress has a few projects lined up at the moment, including Bangaram and Rakht Brahmand.

And now, in her latest Instagram story, the diva dropped a major health update, as she revealed to have suffered from Chikungunya.

Check out the glimpse here:

In the glimpse that she shared, Samantha could be seen diligently sweating it out at the gym. However, what grabbed our attention was the caption she penned, revealing how she has been dealing with a lot of joint pains as she’s been recovering from Chikungunya.

She wrote, “Recovering from Chikungunya is so fun. The joint pains and ALL.”

Well, just a few days back, Samantha had dropped a post on her Instagram stories as she set her mood for the New Year and revealed what she manifests to do in 2025.

Take a look at Samantha’s post:

Besides that, she also shared the lyrics of a song as a part of her caption, which seemed to sum up whatever she wished for the new year. It read, “To know me is to love me; I must be the hell of a man. Oh Lord, it’s hard to be humble, but I’m doin’ the best I can.”

Earlier, Samantha had dropped another post on Instagram, which gave her fans a peek into how she spent her holiday season. From the post, it was clear that she ditched parties and celebrations while focusing on quiet moments with herself.

Check out her photos here:

In the pictures, the Rakt Brahmand actress could be seen catching up on her lost sleep, exercising and building her physique, and embracing the power of positive manifestations.

