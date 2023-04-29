Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals what 'screws up the most in life' and it's so apt; Check out

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She is also one such actress who is always connected with fans through her social media accounts and keeps them entertained. Today, the actress shared the most important lesson from life and we totally agree. She revealed "what screws up the most in life" and it's something we all can relate to.

Samantha took to her Instagram account and shared a few pics from a recent advertisement where she is seen performing an action sequence like a pro. She captioned the post, "What screws us up most in life is the picture in our head of how it’s supposed to be.#TuTeraKar." Several fans took to the comment section and agreed with what the actress said. While one user wrote, "So true", another said, "And we forget to see what’s right in front of us."

Check out Samantha's post here:



Samantha's birthday celebrations

Yesterday, April 28, the Yashoda actress celebrated her 36th birthday and was showered with love and wishes from Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Kalyani Priyadarshini, and many other celebs and fans. Many of her co-peers from the industry called her a fighter and an inspiration as they sent her love and luck on her special day. Her fans left no stone unturned to make her birthday celebrations grand by sharing her posters, sending her special messages and carrying out philanthropic activities.



Upcoming films

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, Samantha will be seen next in the Telugu romantic movie Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Raj and DK, the film is scheduled to release on September 1, 2023. Yesterday, the makers also released a special poster for her birthday, featuring the actress as a married woman.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in the Indian edition of the Russo Brothers Amazon series Citadel, where she will be seen in a pivotal role alongside Varun Dhawan for the first time. The series is to be directed by The Family Man fame Raj & DK and will be one of the most expensive shows in the country.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Samantha's fans THIS sweet surprise on her birthday will instantly melt your heart