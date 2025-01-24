Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals why she hasn’t appeared in any Tamil movie since Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara co-starrer KRK

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in a movie playing a lead role in director Vignesh Shivan’s 2022 movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. In a recent interview with CNN-News18, the actress revealed that she, too, is waiting for the right project.

Speaking to the news portal, the actress said, “Well, I realized that it’s easy to do many films. But… I’m at a point in my life where every film must feel like the last. It must have that kind of effect. If I don’t 100% believe in it, I can’t even get myself to do it. So, I am waiting.”

Samantha emphasized that she is waiting for that one wonderful film in Tamil. She concluded by explaining that her decision to wait for such a project stems from her desire not to let herself or her fans down with her film choices.

In Tamil cinema, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen playing one of the lead roles in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie, directed by Vignesh Shivan, tells the story of Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohondhiran, aka Rambo, a man who faces perpetual bad luck throughout his life.

This romantic comedy focuses on how Rambo finally finds a stroke of luck in his love life when two strikingly opposite women fall for him. The story revolves around his attempts to choose between the two without hurting either, setting up the rest of the plot.

While Samantha played one of the lead roles, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara appeared as co-leads. Additionally, actors like Prabhu, Kala Master, Redin Kingsley, Lollu Sabha Maaran, and many others appeared in key supporting roles.

On the work front, Samantha was most recently seen playing the lead role in the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The show, co-starring Varun Dhawan and directed by Raj and DK, was the Indian adaptation of the American series Citadel, which starred Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas .

Furthermore, the actress will next appear in another web series titled Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

