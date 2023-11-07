Samantha Ruth Prabhu revels in Bhutan's hot stone bath: All you need to know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared her experiences from her ongoing vacation in Bhutan with her fans on social media. Majili actress has posted some videos of the stunning mountains of Mount Everest, as well as a story on Instagram of herself enjoying a traditional Bhutanese hot stone bath, known as a ‘Dotsho’.

In the video, Samantha can be seen relaxing in the hot tub, which is filled with water heated by hot stones from the riverbed. Citadel actress explains that Dotsho is a popular wellness ritual in Bhutan and that it is said to have many health benefits.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the hot stone bath’s benefits

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story was captioned, "Over a thousand years ago, Bhutan, in a fascination exchange of trade, knowledge, and culture with India, discovered the wellness ritual of Ayurveda. It is said that the hot stone baths incorporate the Tibetan Kum Nye medicine and also heavily borrow from the rejuvenation therapies of Indian Ayurveda.”

The Kushi actress continued writing, “The stones release their minerals and the leaves that are put in the water release their essential oils in a traditional Bhutanese hot tub, known as dotsho. The herb usually used is artemisia, also called khempa, which is a natural analgesic and muscle relaxant. When they are added to the water in the wooden hot tub, the stones from the riverbeds, heated on a fire for four to five hours, crack and release their minerals.”

“Both these natural components work together to relieve many ailments such as muscle pain, travel sickness and muscle- and bone-related troubles like arthritis, spondylitis, joint Reply to pain, and even stomach sickness” Samantha added.

The Mersal fame is currently trying to recover from myositis, a rare autoimmune disease that causes muscle inflammation and weakness. She has been sharing her journey with her fans on social media, and she has been open about the challenges she has faced. However, her recent trip to Bhutan seems to have given her a new perspective on recovery.

What is Dotsho?

A traditional Bhutanese hot stone bath uses rocks taken from the river that are heated till red hot and then placed in the bath water. The rocks then crack and steam, releasing key minerals into the water that alleviate aches and pains and are said to have broader medicinal properties.

It is said to be very helpful for ailments such as arthritis, hypertension, joint pain, stomach disorders, and other deep-set aches. It is also believed to rid one of over 50 skin ailments. Overall, it has a very relaxing and calming effect both on the body and mind and has no harmful side effects.

Upcoming movies of Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently seen in the romantic comedy film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The film was directed by Shiva Nirvana and also featured Sachin Khedkar, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Rashmi, Rohini, Saranya Ponvannan, and others.

The Eega star is also part of the Indian adaptation of the web series Citadel, which is being directed by Raj & DK, the duo behind The Family Man, for Amazon Prime Video. Varun Dhawan will also star in the series.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also rumored to be making her Hollywood debut in the film Chennai Stories, which will be released in both English and Tamil. More details about the film have yet to be announced.

