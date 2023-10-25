Samantha Ruth Prabhu rocks wide legged denim and crop top look as she gets papped in Mumbai

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most versatile actresses in the country at present. But that is not the only thing the actress is known for. The Kushi actress is also renowned for her fashion statements, which she makes effortlessly.

The actress very recently returned from her vacation in Venice, and has immediately headed back to work. In the most recent update, the actress was spotted coming out of a prominent studio in Mumbai. Samantha was also sporting a casual yet stylish outfit. The Super Deluxe actress was seen donning a sleeveless gray bodycon crop top, coupled with wide-legged denim pants.

The actress was also seen sporting a pair of black shades, as well as a diamond necklace, and a watch as well, which accessorized her look. Her slightly messy and wavy hairdo added a certain flair to her look as well.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets clicked as she steps out in Mumbai

Samantha on the work front

Samantha was last seen in the film Kushi, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The romantic comedy film was helmed by Shiva Nirvana and featured an ensemble cast including Sachin Khedkar, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Rashmi, Rohini, Saranya Ponvannan, and many more. The music composition for the film was done by Hesham Abdul Wahab, known for his 2022 venture with Vineeth Srinivasan, Hridayam. The film featured Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. The film was bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, and received widespread acclaim, especially for the chemistry between the two lead actors.

Up next, the actress will be seen in the Indian version of the American web series, Citadel, which is helmed by director duo Raj and Dk. Citadel marks the second collaboration between them, after the spy thriller series Family Man Season 2, which featured Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.

Citadel features Varun Dhawan in the lead role and is bankrolled by the Russo Brothers, known for the Avengers franchise. The American version of the show featured Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

