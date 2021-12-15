Samantha Ruth Prabhu rooted for Priyanka Chopra and shared her women empowerment speech

Southern sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu has emerged as the epitome of women empowerment in recent times. The Atharintiki Daaredi actress has been strongly holding her ground post her split from husband Naga Chaitanya. Samantha had recently shared a video featuring global star Priyanka Chopra from the 2018 Forbes event. In the video, the Barfi actress is forthrightly speaking about women empowerment. Priyanka talks about the freedom enjoyed by men compared to women, making a case for women’s emancipation.

The Dil Dhadakne Do star quotes, “Women should sound like this. Women should wear this. Women at this point should get married. We are always told what we should do. We need to be able to decide what we should do. Give me the ability to make my own decisions without judging me. Just the same kind of freedom men have had for such a long time." The Majili actress reposted the same video of Priyanka on her Instagram story. Prior to this also, Samantha has openly shared her appreciation for Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, Samantha will be seen in a song from Sukumar’s much talked about project Pushpa: The Rise. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, the film will be available in cinemas this Friday.

She will also be a part of romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film has been penned and helmed by directed by Vignesh Shivan and Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio will finance the project. The film will see Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal parts and is expected to hit the silver screens in February 2022.