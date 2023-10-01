Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'Good things come to those who wait' as she stands in long queue for ice cream

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the beloved actress who has taken a break from her hectic schedule to travel the world and fulfil her bucket list travel dreams, is now sharing her adventures from Venice. Samantha, who is well-known not only for her acting abilities but also for her commitment to a vegan lifestyle, continues to inspire her fans with her love of good food, health, and fitness.

Discovering Venice's Gelato Treasure

Samantha recently took to Instagram during her Italian adventure to share her latest discovery - Gelatoteca Suso, a gelato haven nestled in the heart of Venice. She couldn't contain her excitement as she waited in line to enjoy this delectable treat in a captivating Instagram story. Samantha hinted at the anticipation for her sweet indulgence with a caption that read, "Good things come to those who wait."

Samantha's Vegan Adventure

Samantha's dedication to a vegan lifestyle has made her an inspiration to many. She believes that eating delicious, cruelty-free food can go hand in hand with staying healthy and fit. Even while travelling, she makes conscious choices to adhere to her vegan principles, demonstrating that it is possible to travel the world while remaining true to one's values.

On the professional front of Samantha's

Despite her absence from the silver screen, Samantha's last appearance in the Telugu film industry, alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the iconic film Kushi, remains in the hearts of her fans. Her fans can, however, look forward to her upcoming project, Citadel India, a spin-off of the popular American series of the same name. Directed by Raj&DK, Citadel stars Varun Dhawan in the lead.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's trip to Venice is about more than just exploring picturesque locations; it's also about savoring the flavors of the world. Her commitment to a healthy lifestyle, as well as her ability to find the best vegan restaurants wherever she goes, continue to inspire her fans. Her fans are looking forward to her next adventure, both on and off the screen, as she enjoys the gelato delights of Gelatoteca Suso in Venice.

