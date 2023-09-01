Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'I am my own muse' as she makes the most of California vacay amid nature; see PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular star of the South Indian film industry, is currently enjoying a much-deserving break from films after a highly hectic first half. The actress, who established herself as one of the most sought-after talents in the industry with some promising projects, will be next seen in the romantic drama Kushi. However, Samantha is not a part of the film's release celebrations, as she is enjoying a vacation in California, away from all the glitz and glamor.

Samantha pens an inspiring note as she drops her California vacation pics

The Shaakuntalam actress is currently in the USA, mainly for her Myositis treatment. However, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making the most of her visit and is currently enjoying a vacation in California amid nature. Recently, she took to her official Instagram handle and shared some beautiful pictures from her vacation diaries, in which the actress is seen having the time of her life.

Samantha captioned her post with an inspiring quote that reads: "I am my own muse. I am the subject I know best. The subject I want to know better - Frida Kahlo." In the first picture, she is seen wearing a dark grey denim jacket with the quote "I am my own muse" printed on it. In other pictures, the Citadel actress is seen having a great time in the pool and walking amid the woods.

Have a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram post:

Samantha's work front

The popular star will be next seen in Kushi, the upcoming romantic drama that will hit the theatres worldwide today (September 1, Friday). Samantha Ruth Prabhu is sharing the screen with her Mahanati co-star Vijay Deverakonda once again in the film, which is directed by Shiva Nirvana.

As you may know, Samantha is also set to share the screen with the famous Bollywood star Varun Dhawan for the first time, in the Indian spin-off of the famous Amazon Prime spy thriller series Citadel. The much-awaited web show, which is helmed by Raj and DK, is currently in the final stages of its post-production. The actress is expected to make some major announcements on her upcoming projects by the beginning of next year, after she returns from the US.

ALSO READ: ‘Nothing else matters’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's time in California is all about sunsets and smiles; see PICS