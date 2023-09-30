Samantha Ruth Prabhu says rise and shine as she goes cycling during Austria vacation; VIDEO

Earlier this month, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had yet another successful movie outing with Shiva Nirvana’s Kushi. The film, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda, was well-received by the fans and the audience. After the theatrical release of Kushi, the actress has been vacationing in Austria. She has shared plenty of posts on her Instagram handle that were taken from the trip. In her latest social media post, the actress can be seen cycling and soaking in the beauty of the delightful place. Samantha shared the series of snaps along with the caption, ‘Rise and shine wicked one.’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares glimpses of her vacation on Instagram

Many fans flooded the comment section of Samantha’s post. Many users started to laud the actress for sharing glimpses of her trip with them, even after being on an acting break. A user even went on to share how much of an inspiration Samantha is to them and wrote, ‘Sam, I’m not sure how others is seeing your break as, but for me, you got girls comprehend that can we should earn and live our life to the fullest, be your own wanderer, heal internally and that glow from within will make an appearance externally. Truly my inspiration. You go girl, thanks for sharing each piece of your trip as treat and also knowledgeable @samantharuthprabhuoffl’

Another user commented, ‘Yeahh rise & shine Sam’ One more comment was along similar lines, which read, ‘The power you have is to be the best version of yourself you can be, so you can create a better world Keep shining my dear Sam Love you as always’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu previously shared glimpses of her vacation and also made a reference to The Sound of Music

The Oh Baby actress also shared glimpses of Salzburg, Austria, from where The Sound of Music was shot. In her caption, the actress made the revelation that the film was her escape movie as a child. Samantha wrote, "Whenever I’d feel very happy or very sad as a child… I’d rewatch Sound Of Music. It was my escape. It would transport me to a magical world that would give me the detachment from reality I needed. To me it was a mystical place that was comfortingly not real. I’d keep going back to the film as I grew older. Some films get better with each revisit. But Sound Of Music remains the same and transports you back to childhood, instead. Coming here and visiting this location in person hit hard and tender all at the same time."

ALSO READ: 'Justice will be served...' Vishal thanks Prime Minister Narendra for taking action in censor board corruption row