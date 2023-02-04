Samantha Ruth Prabhu sends best wishes to Akhil Akkineni for Agent; Says 'beast mode on'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently winning hearts with her kind gesture towards Akhil Akkineni, brother of her former husband Naga Chaitanya. She took to his comment section and sent him best wishes for the release of the upcoming film Agent. The actress sent her support and love to Akhil for Agent. As Akhil Akkineni unveiled a new promo video to announce the official release date of Agent, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to the comment section and sent best wishes. She wrote, "Beast mode on (with fire emoticons)" Agent will release in all South languages on April 28, coinciding with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's birthday.

Take a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's comment for Akhil Akkineni's Agent

About Agent Akhil Akkineni's action and beast mode in the new video of Agent has taken the internet on fire. Movie buffs can't wait to watch the film on the big screens and are trending #Agent on social media as well. Agent is a highly anticipated film not just for Telugu audiences but for Akhil as well. He has pinned high hopes on the film and also underwent drastic physical transformation to do justice to the role. It is to be noted that he has dropped a massive amount of weight and follows a rigorous fitness regime to maintain that chiseled body. Directed by Surender Reddy, Agent features Malayalam superstar Mammootty portraying a powerful character in the movie along with debutante Sakshi Vaidya, who will play Akhil Akkineni's love interest in Agent. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, Hip Hop Thamizha is the music director.

