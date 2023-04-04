Samantha Ruth Prabhu sends best wishes to Rashmika Mandanna as latter replaces her in Rainbow

Samantha Ruth Prabhu sent best wishes to Rashmika Mandanna for her upcoming female-centric film Rainbow. The film was initially announced with Samantha as the lead but due to date issues, she opted out of the film. The Yashoda actress commented 'All the best' on Rashmika's Rainbow launch pics.

Rashmika Mandanna shared a few pics from the launch ceremony of Rainbow that took place on Monday. Samantha commented on the post and wrote, All the best (smile emoticon). The actress' comment is winning hearts as despite Rashmika replacing her in the film, she is only wishing the best.

Check out Samantha's comment on Rashmika Mandanna's Rainbow launch pics here:

Sharing a few pics from Rainbow launch pics, Rashmika wrote, "Rainbow.. it's a beautiful gift from nature that you can just sit back and watch but you can't touch..This story is something so amazing that I can't put it in words but can only bring alive for all of you onscreen.. and for it, I need your love and blessings.. this is not possible without you.. and I hope I make you happy with this one…#RM22.'

About Rainbow

For the unversed, director Shantharuban's and Dream Warrior production film was initially offered to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The official announcement was made as well, last year. But due to other work commitments and date issues, she quit the film.

Rashmika's Rainbow is touted to be a breezy romantic fantasy drama. The film is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. Rainbow will also see Shaakuntalam fame Dev Mohan in a key role alongside Rashmika Mandanna. KM Bhaskaran has been roped in for cinematography while Justin Prabhakaran scored the music. The regular shoot of the film is expected to begin from April 7.



Samantha's upcoming films

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated mythological film Shaakuntalam. The film is now set to release on April 14, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and will see actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty. She is also part of the Telugu romantic film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Shiva Nirvana. She is also busy shooting for the web series Citadel, which is an Indian adaption of the international series which is originally created by the director duo, Russo Brothers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna announces first female-centric film titled Rainbow; Shoot begins from April 7