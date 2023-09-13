Samantha Ruth Prabhu: September 13th marks a milestone moment in her journey; Here’s why

13th September 2018 saw the release of not one, but two of Samantha’s films, one being the bi-lingual supernatural thriller, U-Turn, helmed by Pawan Kumar, and the other being the action-drama, Seemaraja that also featured Sivakarthikeyan in a dual role.

Samamtha recently revealed that both the films that released on the same day are special for her, as she claims both of them are empowered characters. In U-Turn, her character is an investigative journalist, trying to solve the chain of mysterious deaths linked to taking illegal U-turns on a flyover. In Seemaraja, she plays a PT teacher, who is also trained in Silambam, a local martial art.

U-Turn, the supernatural thriller, was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu and featured Samantha as Rachana, the protagonist. The film also featured known names like Narain, Aadukalam Naren, Aadhi Pinisetty, Rahul Ravindran, Hari Teja and more. The film also had a social aspect to it, concerning two-wheeler drivers illegally taking u-turns on flyovers.

Seemaraja was an action-drama that featured Sivakarthikeyan in a dual role, and Samantha as the female lead. The film also had other prominent names like Lal, Simran, Soori, Keerthy Suresh, Manobala and more. The story, set in a rural area, deals with a nonchalant king’s journey towards becoming a responsible leader and the savior of his people.

What’s next for Samantha

Samantha’s latest film Kushi, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda is doing well in theaters, receiving positive reviews from critics and audience alike.

Next, the Super Deluxe actress is set to be seen in Chennai Story, which is an English adaptation of TN Murari’s 2004 novel, The Arrangements of Love.

