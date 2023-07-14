Samantha Ruth Prabhu set to go on a healing journey; Friends, team members get emotional; IN PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular star of the South film industry is going through an excellent phase in her acting career with some promising projects in her kitty. When it comes to her personal life, the gorgeous actress has inspired her fans and followers by handling her health condition with absolute courage and grace. For the unversed, Samantha was diagnosed with Myositis last year, and the actress took a break from her career and flew to the US for her treatment. Later, she made a comeback to the industry and resumed her committed projects.

Samantha set to go on a healing journey; Friends, team members get emotional

As per the latest updates, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has wrapped up all her committed projects, is now set to take another break from the industry to embark on her healing journey. The actress's decision has left her team members, who are also her close friends, highly emotional. Recently, the Citadel actress's close buddy and hair stylist Rohit Bhatkar took to his official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for her, and shared a few lovely unseen pictures of their precious moments together.

"As you now go on a healing journey I wish you more Strength and Power to you. And that you unfold certain dimensions of your existence which you never tapped on up until now. Upwards and onwards. Big hug and lots of love to you Sam! Remember that “you are that wildflower which grew even after the forest fire”. Know that we will all be waiting for you to come back even stronger than ever.……. Until next time friend," reads Bhatkar's special post for the Kushi actress. The hair stylist's touching post left Samantha all emotional, and shared it on her Instagram story with a caption that reads: "My heart right now (teary-eyed emojis)."

Check out Rohit Bhatkar's Instagram post below:

Samantha's work front

The popular star was last seen in Shaakuntalam, the epic drama helmed by Gunasekhar which featured her as the titular character Shakuntala. The movie, which was made on a massive budget, however, ended up as a massive box office failure. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in Kushi, the upcoming romantic drama which marks her second collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda. She is playing the lead role in the Indian spin-off of spy thriller series Citadel, along with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.

