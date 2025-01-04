Samantha Ruth Prabhu sets her mood for 2025; here's what she is planning to do in the new year

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is quite a social butterfly, and she frequently keeps her fans updated about the various things happening in her life. Her recent post has now grabbed attention, as she penned a rather curious affirmation for the new year 2025.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha shared a picture of herself from one of the trips abroad. Flaunting her back to the camera, she wore a beanie and overcoat. Atop it, she wrote, “Mood for 2025!! Let’s go” as her caption.

Take a look at the post here:

She also attached the lyrics of a song in her post, which seemed to pretty much sum up her feelings and affirmations aptly for the new year 2025. It read as, “To know me is to love me; I must be the hell of a man. Oh Lord, it’s hard to be humble, but I’m doin’ the best I can.”

Well, it seems that the Citadel: Honey Bunny star has surely strived to begin the year 2025 with lots of positivity.

For instance, back on January 2, the diva dropped a picture of herself on her IG story, as she gave a peek to her fans about how she spent the first day of the year.

She was seen standing inside a beautifully decorated church and lighting a candle near the altar before praying. Samantha dressed prettily in a gray overcoat and tied her hair in a ponytail.

Advertisement

Along with it, she penned, “Day 1, 2025," as she reflected on the sublime, calm and cherished moment of the New Year.

Some days earlier, the actress had also dropped another special bunch consisting of 14 photos on her Instagram account, as she gave her fans a glimpse of how she enjoyed her holiday season.

Check out the photos here:

Clearly, the diva ditched elaborate and gala celebrations and instead chose to spend the days with quiet, calm, simplicity and lots of rest.

On the work front, Samantha has a number of films lined up, including Rakht Brahmand and Bangaram.

ALSO READ: Are Pawan Kalyan and Thalapathy Vijay attending Ram Charan-led Game Changer’s promotional events as chief guests?