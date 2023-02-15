Samantha Ruth Prabhu sets major self-love goals on Valentine’s Day; Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan REACTS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular star of South Indian cinema is now winning the hearts of netizens with her sheer will power and courage. The actress, who has been on a break from films after she was diagnosed with Myositis, is now back with a bang. Samantha is currently going through a highly exciting phase in her acting career with some promising projects in both the Telugu film industry and Bollywood. She recently kickstarted the shooting of her upcoming web series Citadel

Samantha sets sel-lofe goals, Varun Dhawan and others react