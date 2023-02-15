Samantha Ruth Prabhu sets major self-love goals on Valentine’s Day; Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan REACTS
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now winning the internet with her Valentine's Day special post, which has set major self-love goals. Here's how Varun Dhawan and others reacted...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular star of South Indian cinema is now winning the hearts of netizens with her sheer will power and courage. The actress, who has been on a break from films after she was diagnosed with Myositis, is now back with a bang. Samantha is currently going through a highly exciting phase in her acting career with some promising projects in both the Telugu film industry and Bollywood. She recently kickstarted the shooting of her upcoming web series Citadel
Samantha sets sel-lofe goals, Varun Dhawan and others react
On the special occasion of Valentine's Day, Samantha Ruth Prabhu set major self-love goals by sharing a picture of her intense workout regimen. The popular star, who stressed on the importance of being our own Valentine, captioned her post: "Happy Valentine's🤪." As expected, both the netizens and Samantha's film industry friends are now gaga over her workout picture, which is now going viral on social media. Popular Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is set to share the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Citadel, commented on her post: "Haha".
Check out Samantha's post below:
